Pilar Farjas, on her threat to ban FACUA: "They should know that the process is ongoing"

«They should know that the process is ongoing». Is the warning that was launched this Wednesday by the general secretary of Health and Consumption, Pilar Farjas, on her threat to withdraw the legal status of FACUA-Consumers in Action as a consumers and users association for expressing their critical views on education and public health cuts. Farjas has appeared before the Committee of Health and Social Services to report, amongst other things, «on the letter to FACUA, which threatens to outlaw it if it´s critical activity of the cuts continues», at the request of Socialist MEP Pilar Grande. The general secretary of Health and Consumption has said that FACUA is dedicated to «building anger in the

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