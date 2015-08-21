PortAventura threatens to refuse entry to those who criticise the theme park on social networks

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported PortAventura to the consumer authorities for threatening to refuse entry to the theme park to customers who criticise it on social networks or any other form of media. FACUA sent complaints against Port Aventura Entertainment to the Spanish Agency for Consumption, Food Security and Nutrition (Aecosan) of the Ministry of Health and to the Catalan Consumer Agency, attached to the Department of Enterprise and Employment of the regional administration of Catalonia. The theme park is located in the Vila-seca town of Tarragona province. The company has updated the «operating rules» of PortaAventura Park and Costa Caribe Aquatic Park. It has incorporated a warning clause into these stating that it could withdraw PortAventura Club seas

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