President of the Consumer and User Council, dismissed upon accepting job offer from law firm Martínez-Echevarría

This Tuesday, a few hours after Carlos Lasarte was named President of Spain’s Consumer and User Council (CCU, according to its initials in Spanish), the Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare announced his dismissal «following a conflict of interest being identified«. The Civil Law Professor had hidden the fact that on the same day he was chosen for the role, Martínez-Echevarría law firm would also announce that he had accepted the role of «Director of Consumer Protection» at their firm. Lasarte being elected as President of the CCU took place on Tuesday at midday, following eight of the nine organisations making up the advisory body voting in favour of his appointment, at the proposal of He

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