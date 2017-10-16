Renfe sentenced to pay out 465 euros in compensation to FACUA member who missed a flight due to AVE train cancellation

Renfe has been sentenced by the Commercial Court No. 1, Cordoba, to provide 465 euros in compensation to a FACUA member, following their high-speed AVE train to Málaga being cancelled, causing the customer to miss his flight. The member, Juan Pedro M.S, bought a return ticket from Málaga to Düsseldorf for 409.86 euros. This issue dates back to the 16th of October 2017. Juan Pedro was informed upon arrival at Cordoba train station that Renfe had cancelled his train due to a fault. The only option made available to customers by the company was for them to wait for the next AVE service to the same destination. This train was leaving the station an hour and 10 minutes later, meaning there was no way the customer was going to make h

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