Ryanair asks judge to stop FACUA from publicly stating that it "commits fraud and abuse"

Ryanair asked the judge to prohibit FACUA-Consumers in Action from making «public statements and declarations» about the airline, «which directly or indirectly express that» the airline «commits fraud and abuse suffered by passengers», and «makes fun» of its users.

These are the precautionary measures that Ryanair presented to the Magistrate’s Court in Seville. The request comes prior to the final resolution of a lawsuit filed against FACUA by the Irish airline.

As another precautionary measure, the airline also requested that FACUA remove the statements that claim abusive practices, which are published on its website FACUA.org, in addition to in its social networking sites, such as the

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