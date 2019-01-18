Santander returns 516 Euros to a FACUA member for unfair commission charges over the course of six years

Santander bank has refunded a FACUA member 516 Euros after having charged him unfair commission fees for six years. The charges came under the references «liquidación de contrato» (contract termination) and «reclamación de saldo deudor» (overdraft fee), with amounts ranging from 11 to 50 Euros. Santiago R.M., a resident of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, decided to get in contact with FACUA after realising in July 2018 that Santander had charged him 39 Euros in overdraft fees after his account balance was left at -32.10 Euros following a purchase. The bank informed the customer that he had three days to repay the negative balance and that, either way, he would need to pay the 39 Euros. Santiago also informed FACUA that this was not

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