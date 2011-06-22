3rd NATIONAL SURVEY ON QUALITY OF AIRLINES
Six out of ten passengers believe Ryanair commits more abuse than any other airline
87% of users surveyed by FACUA, nine percent higher than last year, think that the Ministry of Development does not do enough to protect their rights.
FACUA.org
España-22/06/2011
The Irish company Ryanair is the airline that commits the highest amount of consumer abuse, according to 60% of passengers surveyed by FACUA-Consumers in Action. A long way off in second place is Iberia, with 13% of users citing it as the airline that commits the most consumer abuses.
This is one of the conclusions of the 3rd national survey on airline quality carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action.
This July the association carried out an investigation by gathering the opinions of 2,300 passengers. The results paint an even worse picture than that of previous investigations made in 2010 and 2009. This is down to an elevated index o
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