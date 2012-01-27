Spanair ceases operations after selling tickets hours earlier

The company Spanair ceased operations having sold tickets hours before the confirmation of the new. FACUA-Consumers in Action hopes that the Government open an investigation about that facts. FACUA considers it unacceptable that the Minister of Public works does not accomodate consumer associations in their coordination committee to guarentee the rights of passengers. The association demands that the Minister of Public works, Ana Pastor, convene an urgent meeting with representatives of consumer associations and the Advisor for Consumers and Users of services (CCU) to inform them about the situation and the methods the Gobernment shall adopt. Passengers have the right that Spanair transfers them to other plane companies or facilitate alternati

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