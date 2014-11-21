Spanish main political parties switch places on being in favour or against base lending rate depending on whether they are the governing party

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers that the sudden switch in the roles of the two Spanish main political parties Partido Popular (Popular Party or PP, according to its initials in Spanish, right biased) and Partido Socialista Obrador Español (Socialist Party or PSOE, according to its initials in Spanish, left biased) is embarrassing. The two parties seem to defend or criticize the base lending rate in mortgages according to whether they are the governing party or the opposition. The Association thinks that either the opinion of both parties has taken a strange U turn, or they are acting with the utmost cynicism in relation to one of the biggest consumers’ frauds to have occurred in Spain. This week, the conservative PP has rejected a bill proposed by

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