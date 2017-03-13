FACUA.org/Stop902
#Stop902: FACUA launches a campaign to end high-cost customer service numbers
FACUA calls on consumers to come forwards when companies are breaking the law. The association has already filed the first 20 complaints to the autonomous consumer authorities.
FACUA.org
España-13/03/2017
FACUA-Consumers in Action has launched the campaign #Stop902 to end high-cost customer call lines which violate consumer protection legislation. The association has begun to file complaints with the autonomous consumer authorities against dozens of companies using 902 lines and also 901, 807 and international lines.
Through its campaign, the association intends to mobilize consumers to call attention to companies and public administrations that, in order to make inquiries or complaints, force consumers to mark numbers not included in telecom deals or flat rates and whose cost is higher than a call to a mobile or a national geographic prefix number.
Consumers can join the initiative through FACUA.org/Stop902 (in Spanish) both to report any case to FA
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