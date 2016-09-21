Differences up to 350.2% in the fixed fare
Tarragona and San Sebastian are once again the cities with the most expensive taxis out of the 52 analysed
The majority maintained the same tariffs as last year. Only eight cities have increased their prices.
FACUA.org
España-21/09/2016
Tarragona and San Sebastian are again the cities with the most expensive taxis, according to the study carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action (see charts here in Spanish). In the study, which includes 52 Spanish cities, the association has discovered that the majority of the cities have frozen their 2015 prices; only eight of the 52 have seen an increase.
Tarragona and San Sebastian are the leaders in the ranking of most expensive cities in terms of taxi services for the last five years. This year they are followed by Pamplona, a city which also often tends to occupy a position amongst the most expensive. On the contrary, the cheapest tariffs continue to come this year from Santa Cruz de T
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