Telecommunications companies accounted for 24.5% of consumer complaints at FACUA in 2019. The second sector with the most complaints was banking and financial services, with 14.1%. Healthcare came in third with 10.9%, as a result of irregularities and the closure of iDental practices. In this period, FACUA’s legal teams initiated 9,303 complaints on behalf of its members. In terms of enquiries made by consumers at the offices of FACUA’s regional organisations, by telephone and on the FACUA.org website, the total number of enquiries reached 39,403. FACUA already has more than 225,000 affiliates, making it one of the leading consumer associations in the European Union. It has regional organisations or representatives

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