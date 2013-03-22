The CNC warns that Telefonica's wholesale prices could harm consumers

The National Competition Commission (CMC) has described as “inconsistent” the criteria used by the Telecommunications Market Commission (CMT) to set Telefonica’s wholesale prices, warning that these high costs could harm consumers and discourage the investment by the operator’s rivals. In particular, in a report by the CNC on the proposals of the CMT on wholesale prices of unbundled access and other forms of access to wholesale broadband services (GigADSL, Adsl-IP and NEBA), the Competition points out that these prices could lead to a reduction of competitive pressure from alternative operators, which could “harm consumers in the form of higher prices and worse service”. For the body, the interruption of the competitive dyn

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