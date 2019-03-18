The CNMC fines Endesa 300,000 euros for defrauding a member of FACUA and taking away his energy allowance
As 2014 ended, they unilaterally modified their contract to pass it to the free market, which left it without the discounts associated with the allowance for a year.
FACUA.org
España-18/03/2019
Following the complaint by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has imposed fines of 150,000 euros on Endesa Energía SA and also on Endesa Energía XXI SLU -which offers a semi-regulated tariff- for having fraudulently modified the contract of a user to pass it to the free market, which caused it to go one year without the benefits and discounts associated with the energy allowance.
As 2014 came to a close, Endesa Energía unilaterally formalized an electricity supply contract in the free market that pertained to a user, Eduardo P.C., from the town of San Fernando in Cádiz, who had the semi-regulated tariff (formerly called TUR, now PVPC) linked to another contract with Endesa Energía XXI. The
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido