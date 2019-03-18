The CNMC fines Endesa 300,000 euros for defrauding a member of FACUA and taking away his energy allowance

Following the complaint by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has imposed fines of 150,000 euros on Endesa Energía SA and also on Endesa Energía XXI SLU -which offers a semi-regulated tariff- for having fraudulently modified the contract of a user to pass it to the free market, which caused it to go one year without the benefits and discounts associated with the energy allowance. As 2014 came to a close, Endesa Energía unilaterally formalized an electricity supply contract in the free market that pertained to a user, Eduardo P.C., from the town of San Fernando in Cádiz, who had the semi-regulated tariff (formerly called TUR, now PVPC) linked to another contract with Endesa Energía XXI. The

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