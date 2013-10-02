The FACUA Foundation presents cooperation support projects to the Andalusian Parliament

The FACUA Foundation for International Cooperation and Sustainable Consumption has sent two cooperation projects to the Andalusian Parliament that were not eligible for the 2013 Solidarity Fund set up by the entity. The projects are Red de usuarios rurales de la Provincia de Coclé (Rural consumer network of the Coclé Province), presented by the Panamanian organisation Consumo Ético (Ethical Consumption), and the Campaña de promoción y defensa de los usuarios y consumidores de telefonía celular (Campaign for the promotion and defence of mobile phone users), promoted by the Peruvian association Observatorio Ciudadano de Servicios Públicos (Citizen Observatory of Public Services). The Foun

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