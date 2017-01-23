The Government gives a four month break to banks and stops new lawsuits due to the base lending rate

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that the Government has given a four month break to banks that forces consumers to stop their lawsuits to claim a refund for this period of time. If they go to court before they use the extra court system established by the Government and in force since last Saturday, they risk that banks might accept refunding all the irregularly charged money before the trial and they would not be forced to pay the costs of the process. The Royal-Decree approved thanks to the votes of PP, PSOE and Ciudadanos sets in article 4 that «if the consumer sues a credit institution without using the extra court system» and the bank accepts the claim «before the lawsuit is answered» will not be forced to pay the costs of the process, since the law considers t

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