The Government has increased the light cost by 5.4% over 2012, and the bill for average users thereby reaching 78 euros

Since October, the electricity bill of average users will be at 77.98 euros (61.3090488 plus indirect taxes) monthly after accumulating a rise of 5.4% in 2012, according to an analysis of FACUA-Consumers in Action . Thus, the Government has made the bill more expensive at 3.99 euros during the year. And far from ending the methodology for setting the rate, based on an auction where large utilities decide how they want the price per kWh, the Executive intends force millions of users to employ free market offerings, even if more expensive. To the rise of this year must be added the amounts that users are paying as a result of a Supreme Court ruling nullifying the tariff approved by the previous Executive between October 2011 and March 2012. So between August and December m

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