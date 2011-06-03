The International Basketball Federation's sexist proposal to impose tight uniforms for female basketball players is considered illegal by FACUA.

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) sexist proposal to impose tight uniforms for female basket ball players illegal. The measure would come into effect in next season’s Euroleague, and it would violate the organic Law 3/2007 (March 22nd) for equality between women and men. FACUA regards FIBA’s intention of reduce professional basketball players to mere sexual objects as deplorable and backward looking. These uniforms, which have only been proposed for women and not for men, are not more comfortable and do not improve players’ performances. FACUA says it is disrespectful to increase audience numbers by using women’s bodies and sexuality rather than the basketball game itself. FACUA

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