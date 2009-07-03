8,56 euros per month
The Ministry of Industry has increased the average user's electricity bill by 23% in only two years
FACUA denounces that the "Tarifa Último Recurso (TUR)" is going to become a deterrent tariff designed to throw the domestic user into an artificial free market brought about by the Government.
FACUA.org
España-03/07/2009
FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out an analysis on the changes of the electricity tariffs over the last two years which revealed that the Government has raised the bill of the average domestic user by 22,8%, more than five times the accumulated IPC in the same period.
FACUA denounces that with the applied increases in January and July of 2008 and 2009 (see table), the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade has laid the foundations for a new model of tariff, called from this month the «Tarifa Último Recurso (TUR)» and that instead of representing a point of eference to avoid excessive prices in the free market, it will be a deterren
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