The National Competition Commission imposes a 119 million Euros fine on Movistar, Vodafone and Orange for excessive wholesale text message rates

The National Competition Commission (CNC according to its initials in Spanish) imposed a 199 million Euros fine on Movistar (44.49 million Euros), Vodafone (43,525 million Euros) and Orange (29,950 million Euros) for abusing of their dominant market position as network providers to mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) when applying excessive wholesale rates for sending and receiving text messages and MMS nationally. This is the second largest fine ever imposed by the CNC after the 120 million Euros fine imposed on insurance companies Asefa, Mapfre, Caser, Scor, Munich Re and Swis Re in 2009. The three mobile companies announced they would appeal against the decision to the National Court and, if unsuccessful, would appeal to the Supreme Court. The fine is a resul

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