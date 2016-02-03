The Public Prosecutor investigates at FACUA's request whether Iberdrola committed a criminal offence by manipulating electricity prices

The Provincial Prosecutor of Biscay (Fiscalía Provincial de Vizcaya) has launched a criminal investigation to determine whether Iberdrola is guilty of the offence of manipulating electricity prices, at FACUA-Consumers in Action’s request. These practices incurred a fine of 25 million euros last November from the National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish). The Public Prosecutor (Fiscalía General del Estado) has transferred the documents sent by FACUA to Biscay’s Provincial Prosecutor, since Iberdola has its head office in Bilbao. The association requested an investigation into the company, determining whether it had committed a criminal offence against the market and consumers. The disciplinary proceedings

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