The UK takes action against Ryanair for not compensating passengers whilst Spain does nothing

FACUA- Consumers in Action criticises the Government for still not having decided to take any sort of action against Ryanair for consistently failing to comply with the rights of passengers laid out by European Regulation. The association urges Pedro Sánchez‘s Government to follow the UK’s lead, which on 5 December announced that it would be taking action against the airline for neglecting to compensate passengers affected by flight cancellations this summer due to cabin crew strikes. The British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has aligned itself with the European Court of Justice’s (ECJ) ruling that strikes do not fall under the realm of «extraordinary circumstances«, as Ryanair is claiming in order to avoid compensating passengers ac

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión