This is the Worst (and Most Sexist) Advert of the Year

The Seville gym Hammer Fitness won first place for Worst (Most Sexist) Advert of the Year, an awards ceremony that FACUA-Consumers in Action have hosted since 2010. The advert consisted of a woman training in underwear to promote a class, reducing her to a mere object for the sake of attracting the attention of potential customers. Almost 10,000 users participated in the 10th edition of these awards, chosen by members and supporters of FACUA through their website FACUA.org/peorempresa. In the coming days, the association will announce the winner in the other category of the awards, The Worst Company of 2018, in which BBVA, Endesa, Ryanair, and Vodafone compete. 33.5% of the 9,593 participants voted for the Hammer Fitness advert. In second place with 29% of

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