Free of charge and serialised at Timocracia.com
'Timocracia', the new book by Rubén Sánchez, will be published 21 October
300 tricks that companies and governments use to fool consumers.
FACUA.org
Spain-14/10/2015
«What happens to us in the future? Do we become assholes or something?»
Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future 1
Timocracia, Rubén Sánchez‘s new book (see the cover here), will be published in October, 21. It will be edited by FACUA and its Foundation, and it will be available to be downloaded for free and serialised at Timocracia.com.
With his peculiar sense of humour, this journalist and FACUA’
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