Transparency: FACUA's funding in 2018

The income of FACUA-Consumers in Action and its regional branches during 2018 from the associates’ ordinary fees represented more than double of the funding received by State grants or due to agreements with public institutions. Associate fees were 2.1 million Euros, versus the 996,000 Euros of State money received to develop actions in defence of consumer rights: they’ve been used in training activities, consumer counselling, promotion of better legislation and anti-fraud actions. Following the General Assembly, that will take place next Saturday 23 of March in Seville, FACUA will release its Annual Report of Activities 2018, along with its regional branches. The ethic code of the association establishes the ban of receiving money from private companies and political

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