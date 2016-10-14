The company keeps ignoring consumer protection legislation
Twitter censures FACUA's account for a tweet denouncing fraud
The message which caused the account to be blocked revealed an 807 number and a mobile phone from which it was trying to swindle tens of thousands of users. The tweet is more than two years old.
FACUA.org
España-14/10/2016
Twitter has blocked the account of FACUA-Consumers in Action. The social network told @facua that one of its tweets infringes company rules and it has therefore suspended the account until it is removed. The account has already been unblocked.
«Hello, FACUA. Your account, @facua, has been blocked». This is the message sent by email to the association by the American multinational. «We have blocked your account because it infringes Twitter Rules», is the message that appeared on the screen when trying to log in. It urged FACUA to delete the tweet reporting a telephone fraud.
The message which caused the account to be blocked showed an image where FACUA revealed a premium rate number whi
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