This has been going on for more than three years
Vodafone fined 20,000 Euros for registering a client without informing them, after claim made by FACUA
The Spanish Data Protection Agency fines the company for processing the illegal registering of the mobile. Setsi has already forced the operator to retract its claim of 630 Euros.
FACUA.org
España-12/09/2016
Vodafone has been fined 20,000 Euros for registering the number of a user who never asked for it. The sanction has been imposed by the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) after the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Society of Information (Setsi, according to its initials in Spanish) made the company cancel the charge of 634 Euros that it was demanding of FACUA’s associate.
Juan Carlos C.D., an associate of FACUA and resident of Las Palmas, got in contact with the association after Vodafone registered his mobile phone without his consent or his knowledge, and that for months he had been charged bills up to a total cost of 634 Euros. These bills came headed by his name and identification number, yet the address was no
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