Vodafone, forced to compensate an associate of FACUA with 4,000 Euros after they forged a contract

The telecom company Vodafone is forced to compensate Nathalia Álvarez, an associate of FACUA-Consumers in Action in Galicia, with 4,097 Euros for the damages caused after they included their personal information in a bad debtors’ list because of a debt generated by a false contract. It has been determined so in an arbitration award -that has the same consideration as a court ruling-, decided by the regional Consumer Arbitration Board of Galicia. Nathalia found out that her personal information was included in the bad debtors’ list Asnef through her bank branch. She wanted to ask for an ICO Bond (a loan given by the Official Credit Institute, ICO according to its initials in Spanish) and the bank refused to grant it due to her inclusion in Asnef. S

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