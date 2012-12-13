4 of every 10 users who ask to leave continue to receive bills
Vodafone is the mobile phone company valued the least by its customers, according to the latest report from FACUA
98% of users believe that the authorities do little or nothing to protect their rights in front of the abuses and frauds of the sector.
FACUA.org
España-13/12/2012
Vodafone is the least valued mobile phone company by its customers. This is one of the conclusions of the 6a Report of users about the quality of mobile telecommunication companies created by FACUA-Consumers in Action (see table).
Only 2% of respondents believe that their rights are well protected by the authorities against the abuse and fraud of mobile phone companies. Compared to 65% who think that they do not protect anything and 34% who think they do little.
FACUA observes that this is the most reported sector by Spanish consumers in over a decade and in spite of this, both the central Government and the autonomous communities clearly evade their obligations to control the m
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido