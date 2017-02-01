55,129 inquiries and complaints
Volkswagen unseats telecom companies and banks in FACUA's consumer complaints ranking 2016
The association finds it outrageous the lack of action of relevant authorities, following the most serious cases of fraud occurring over the past year.
FACUA.org
España-01/02/2017
Volkswagen unseated telecom companies and banks from the first place in FACUA-Consumers in Action’s consumer complaints ranking 2016. FACUA’s annual report What do consumers complain about? (see table in Spanish) was presented in a press conference this Wednesday.
In 2016, FACUA processed a total of 55,129 inquiries and complaints at its head office, where consumers contacted them via telephone on 954 90 90 90 and via their website FACUA.org, and in their regional and district offices. There were 16,030 complaints processed by FACUA’s legal team on behalf of its associates.
51.5% of complaints were related t
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