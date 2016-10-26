Volkswagen will compensate those affected by fraud up to 10,000 Dollars in the US but not in Europe

FACUA-Consumers in Action finds it scandalous that Volkswagen refuses to offer any type of compensation to those affected by the emissions fraud in Europe whilst it is going to compensate American consumers between 5,100 and 10,000 Dollars (about 4,670 to 9,156 Euros). Facing the indifference of the Spanish authorities, consumers have organised themselves to defend their own rights. FACUA is representing the largest group of Volkswagen fraud victims in the whole of Europe: more than 43,000 drivers have joined the organisation through a platform for people who have been affected, of whom more than 6,000 have decided to join the legal team at FACUA in the criminal proceedings open at the Audiencia Nacional (High Court), which has accused the German multinational, Volkswagen AG for

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